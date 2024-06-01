Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK
Rubrik Trading Up 0.7 %
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
