Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $30.48 on Friday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

