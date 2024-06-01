GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Increased to $5.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.89 on Friday. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoldMining stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GoldMining Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Free Report ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.16% of GoldMining worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

