GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Increased to $5.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GoldMining Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.89 on Friday. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
