Robert F. Williamson III Acquires 30,031 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 30,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,941.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,493.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX opened at $1.38 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.