Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCS

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 19.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Century Communities by 283.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.