Kirsten Olsen Buys 3,765 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05.
Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
