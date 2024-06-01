Kirsten Olsen Buys 3,765 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.