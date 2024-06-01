Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.