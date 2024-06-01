John A. Riley III Buys 3,500 Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Riley III acquired 3,500 shares of Cullman Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,541.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CULL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

