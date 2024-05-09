Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

