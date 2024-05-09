Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY24 guidance to EUR0.51-0.55 EPS.

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

NYSE STVN traded down €6.52 ($7.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €20.39 ($21.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.04. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €20.30 ($21.83) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

