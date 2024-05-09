iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

