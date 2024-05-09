Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 404 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

XEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,958. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

