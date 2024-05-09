Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 1.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56,728.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NAPR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 116,216 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.51.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.