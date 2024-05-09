Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 508 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 268,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 545,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 73,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,610. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.