Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 152.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 138,998 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $9,203,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,967,000.

BATS PAUG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 174,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

