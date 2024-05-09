Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 19.6% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOCT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,294 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

