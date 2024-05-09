SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 305,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.