17,766 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in UGI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in UGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

