Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 75 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $2,783,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Trading Down 3.2 %

FIVE stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.19 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

