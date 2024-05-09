Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 18,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

