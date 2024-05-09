Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.