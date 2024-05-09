Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.21. 15,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

