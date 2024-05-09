Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CAO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CAO Raymond Todd Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $12,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $166,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $58,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Custom Truck One Source

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.