RMR Wealth Builders Buys 40,010 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.51% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.