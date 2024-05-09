Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.20. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.5686813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

