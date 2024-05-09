Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after buying an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,686,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.53.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $470.72 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

