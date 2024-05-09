Warby Parker’s (WRBY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Warby Parker stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 893,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,650. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

