Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 21,920 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

