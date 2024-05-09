Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 177,066 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 261.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,066 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0766 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

