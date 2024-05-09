Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 106.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,702,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

LRCX opened at $913.28 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $512.09 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $824.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.