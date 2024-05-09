Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

