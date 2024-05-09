Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

