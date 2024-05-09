Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Up 37.3%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 37.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 17,464,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 5,302,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £6.77 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.62.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

