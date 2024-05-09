Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.