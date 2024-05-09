Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $284.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.