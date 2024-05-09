Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

