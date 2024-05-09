Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $747.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $115.53.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
