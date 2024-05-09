Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,477 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,965,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,043,000 after buying an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

