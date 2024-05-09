Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

RHI stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

