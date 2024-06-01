Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $194.19, but opened at $175.01. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $174.28, with a volume of 782,254 shares.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.52.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

