Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $23.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 51,394 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

