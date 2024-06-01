El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

See Also

