The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

