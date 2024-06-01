FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $81.28, but opened at $83.87. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 181,676 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2,121.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 226,940 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 271.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

