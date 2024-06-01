ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $637.99 and last traded at $641.22. Approximately 1,236,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,235,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $643.29.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

