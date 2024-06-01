Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $628.00 to $631.00. The stock had previously closed at $507.34, but opened at $523.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Elevance Health shares last traded at $529.21, with a volume of 274,432 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.23.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

