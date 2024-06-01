American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $17.98. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Superconductor shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 298,268 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 196.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $5,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.97.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
