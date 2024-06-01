Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Up 40.7% in May

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.22 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

