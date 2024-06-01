Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.37. Exelixis shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 199,857 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director David Edward Johnson bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

