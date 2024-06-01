Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $218.78 and last traded at $217.40. 555,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,438,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,530,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

