Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Grows By 40.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

